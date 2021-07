When many of us think of the brand HP, you may think of a printer or a pre-built office system, but alas, you would only be half right. They’ve been making a substantial push into the high-end gaming market in recent years and have had some success with it too. Their latest M.2 SSD looks set to thrill gamers again, promising to be the ideal drive for eSports. That means faster performance and improved reliability but at a more affordable cost. eSports generally doesn’t require bleeding-edge gaming performance, but loading times and reliability are still crucial in competition. HP say this drive is ideal for upgrading a mainstream motherboard or gaming laptop.