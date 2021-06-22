Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

With precautions, swim lessons for unvaccinated children can be safe

By Dr. Phyllis Agran, American Academy of Pediatrics
Sioux City Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: My children are still too young for the COVID-19 vaccine. Is it OK to enroll them in swim lessons?. A: Yes. Swimming is a great family activity. It's good exercise and it can be a lifesaving skill to have. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends water safety and swim...

siouxcityjournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Swimming#Exercise#Cdc#Cdc#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Kidsmidcitydcnews.com

Expert Opinion: What Activities Are Safe for Your Unvaccinated Child?

The city is reopening around them, but families with children 12 and under face a quandry: what’s safe for them to do?. The COVID vaccine is on the way –according to Pfizer, they will assess the data for kids from 5-11 to request an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in September, with younger kids to follow closer to end of year.
Laplace, LAL'Observateur

Registration open for swimming lessons

LAPLACE — Registration for swimming lessons in St. John the Baptist Parish will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at Walmart in LaPlace. Registration is also available online on the Parks and Recreation page at sjbparish.gov. Swimming lessons are offered to children ages 5 to 17...
KidsNews 12

Health officials: Unvaccinated children should still keep wearing masks

The American Academy of Pediatrics says unvaccinated children should still keep wearing masks. Health officials also say parents and other family members should be fully vaccinated if they're around a child younger than 12. Currently, any child under 12 is not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Needham, MAnbcboston.com

Swim Lessons: Demand for Classes Is High Amid Wave of Drownings

With close to four dozen drownings in Massachusetts so far this year, advocates are pushing to make swim lessons more affordable and accessible. Goldfish Swim School in Needham is already seeing a huge demand for lessons after many skipped them last year due to the pandemic. They are worried because they say kids are eager to jump in the water this year, even if they cannot swim.
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

YMCA offers tips for safe swimming over Fourth

The Winona Family YMCA, a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, provides water safety tips to help kids, teens, adults and families enjoy lakes, rivers and pools during the Fourth of July holiday weekend and throughout the summer months. In the summer...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Parents urged to get kids swim lessons to prevent drownings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fireworks aren’t the only danger looming on the Fourth of July. It's also one of the deadliest days of the year for drownings. On average, 10 people in the U.S. drown every single day, and it can happen anywhere; on June 28th, a man drowned at Lake Pueblo State Park. The post Parents urged to get kids swim lessons to prevent drownings appeared first on KRDO.
Kidsromper.com

The Delta Variant And Kids: What Parents Need To Know About The Next Phase Of Covid

Just when it seemed like life was getting back to normal and times were starting to feel precedented, the delta variant has reminded the world that the pandemic isn’t over yet. It has ravaged India and caused an uptick in cases in Israel, where vaccination rates are high. And now it’s firmly here on US shores. So, how does the delta variant affect kids and families with children too young to be vaccinated yet?
Ocean Springs, MSwxxv25.com

Swimming lessons at the YMCA

According to the Red Cross, drowning is a leading cause of death for children in the United States. In an effort to save lives, the YMCA in Ocean Springs holds swimming lessons for all ages, beginning at six months old. One of their most popular classes is called ‘Parent and...
Mathews, VAgazettejournal.net

Learn to Swim program big hit with Mathews children

Among the swimmers who participated in last month’s YMCA Learn to Swim program were, from left, Mckinley Wiatt, Lee Matthews, Abigail Collins and Austin Sadler. The Mathews Family YMCA’s Learn to Swim program proved to be a big hit with second graders during the last days of the school year.
Public HealthHealthline

COVID-19 Vaccines and Kids Under 12: What to Know

Currently, vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna are conducting trials in healthy children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years old. These vaccine developers have enrolled thousands of children across the United States, Poland, Finland, and Spain. Despite decreasing cases of COVID-19, the disease is still very apparent. Some...
Public HealthNews 8 KFMB

Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says

NEW YORK — Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as...
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

Free swim lessons donation

Corry Federal Credit Union recently donated $2,000 to the YMCA of Corry for its Safety Around Water program, which provides free swimming lessons to area youth ages 3 to 12. Representing CFCU in the photo are CEO Stacey Heiser, right, and Marketing Specialist Ryan Thomas, far right. Representing the Corry YMCA are Swim Lesson Coordinator Teresa Dunmire, center, and Associate Executive Director Lisa Cox, far left. Also pictured in front are kids who are receiving free lessons. YMCA lifeguards and swim instructors are pictured in back. "We are glad to be able to partner with the Corry YMCA to help provide the youth in our community the opportunity to learn a lifelong and life-saving skill," Thomas said. The Y's next batch of free swim classes begins July 19 and registration is now open. To register, call the Corry Y at 814-664-7757.

Comments / 0

Community Policy