Montana Lawmakers Decline to Override Eight Gianforte Vetoes
Montana lawmakers declined to override eight vetoes from Gov. Greg Gianforte on bills that saw close votes when passed during the 2021 legislative session. None of the eight vetoes Gianforte handed down were overturned during a poll of lawmakers released last week, but one came close to receiving the two-thirds vote needed. House Bill 277 would have required state agencies to provide annual performance reviews to the Legislature.www.mtpr.org