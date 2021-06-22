MYOB, Valiant Partner On SMB Loan Financing

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PACE Funding Group, LLC announced today that it has changed its name to Home Run Financing and has added a new, unsecured loan product called Home Run Loans. The company started in California in 2014 as a single product company: Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing for renewable energy, energy- and water-efficiency projects, and later, for storm-hardening and other public benefit home improvements. The company launched successful PACE programs in Florida (2019) and Missouri (2020). Through their new offering, Home Run Financing provides contractors with a single source for their clients to obtain home improvement financing, choosing either unsecured loans or, if it is a better fit, PACE financing, which is tied to the equity in their home.