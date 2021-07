The Islanders sent the Coliseum out with a bang during playoff swan song. The last playoff game at Nassau Coliseum was a visceral one. Anthony Beauvillier's OT winner in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning hit all sorts of senses. Ears rung from a deafening roar. Fans - and players - jumped into each other's arms, hugging and high-fiving each other. The smell of stale beer hung in the air as cans rained down from the stands, thrown onto the ice in a fit of celebration. Fans mobbed Jon Ledecky on the concourse as they took their time leaving the building, loudly shouting out "Let's Go Islanders!"