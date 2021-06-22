Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Artificial nose based on carbon dots can sniff out bacteria

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of scientists at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) have invented an artificial nose that is capable of continuous bacterial monitoring, which has never been previously achieved and could be useful in multiple medical, environmental and food applications. The study was published in Nano-Micro Letters. "We invented an...

www.news-medical.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pathogenic Bacteria#Dot#Bgu#Research Development#Applied Science#Americans#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Diseases & Treatmentskentlive.news

Warning artificial sweeteners can cause sepsis and other infections

Artificial sweeteners have the ability to turn healthy gut bacteria into harmful microbes and potentially cause serious health issues such as blood poisoning, scientists have said. UK researchers have found that sugar substitutes such as saccharin, sucralose, and aspartame – found in soft drinks and processed foods – can cause...
Sciencetecheblog.com

Researchers Develop Ultralight Carbon-Based Material That Can Withstand Supersonic Impacts

Researchers from MIT, Caltech, and ETH Zürich have developed an ultralight material designed from precisely patterned nanoscale structures that could eventually be used in lightweight armor, protective coatings, blast shields, and other impact-resistant applications. More specifically, this ultralight material is made from nanometer-scale carbon struts that give it even more material toughness and mechanical robustness than Kevlar. Read more for a short clip of a microparticle impacting the material and additional information.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists study how our immune system responds to COVID-19 variants

Australian scientists researching how our immune system responds to COVID-19 have revealed that those infected by early variants in 2020 produced sustained antibodies, however, these antibodies are not as effective against contemporary variants of the virus. The research is one of the world's most comprehensive studies of the immune response...
Weight LossPosted by
ScienceAlert

Extreme Calorie Restriction Can Increase Dangerous Bacteria in The Gut, Study Shows

New research shows that very-low-calorie diets can significantly alter the gut microbiome, leading to increased levels of the pathogenic bacterium Clostridioides difficile, known to be a cause of severe diarrhea and inflammation in the gut. While the subjects in the study didn't show any signs of these health problems, the presence of more C. difficile raises some important questions about how our intestinal microbiomes are linked to weight loss. For the purposes of the study, 80 overweight and obese women were selected and monitored for 16 weeks, half of whom went on a very-low-calorie diet – an extreme diet, often managed medically, that...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers figure out how to build an artificial brain from the bottom up

Rice University scientists are starting small as they begin to figure out how to build an artificial brain from the bottom up. Electrical and computer engineer Jacob Robinson of Rice's Brown School of Engineering and Celina Juliano, an assistant professor of molecular and cellular biology at the University of California, Davis, have won a $1 million Keck Foundation grant to advance the team's synthetic neurobiology effort to define the connections between neurons and muscles that drive programmed behaviors in living animals.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Nanofiber Membrane Filters 99.9% of Salt from Seawater within Minutes

The World Health Organization estimates that over 785 million people lack a clean source of drinking water. Even though 71 percent of the Earth's surface is covered by seawater, we cannot drink this water. Scientists around the globe have been working to find efficient ways to desalinate seawater cheaply. Now, a team of Korean scientists may have found a way to do it in minutes.
AstronomyPhysics World

Artificial intelligence can spot holes in the Sun’s corona

Artificial intelligence can be used to detect coronal holes in the Sun’s upper atmosphere, an international research team has shown. Robert Jarolim at the University of Graz in Austria, Tatiana Podladchikova at Skoltech in Russia and colleagues have demonstrated a strong agreement between the holes identified by their convolutional neural network, and those picked up manually by astronomers. The system could lead to more reliable forecasting of disruptive space weather and an improved understanding of the Sun’s complex evolution.
EngineeringNewswise

Artificial intelligence speeds forecasts to control fusion experiments

Newswise — Machine learning, a technique used in the artificial intelligence (AI) software behind self-driving cars and digital assistants, now enables scientists to address key challenges to harvesting on Earth the fusion energy(link is external) that powers the sun and stars. The technique recently empowered physicist Dan Boyer of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) to develop fast and accurate predictions for advancing control of experiments in the National Spherical Torus Experiment-Upgrade (NSTX-U) — the flagship fusion facility at PPPL that is currently under repair.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Engineered protein inspired by nature may help plastic plague

Cheap to produce and long to degrade, plastic was once a manufacturing miracle. Now, plastic is an environmental plague, clogging landfills and choking waterways. A Japan-based research team has turned back to nature to develop an approach to degrading the stubborn substance. Similar to how a protein binds to cellulose in plants or to chitin in crustaceans to initiate decomposition, an engineered protein is on its way to binding to plastic particles in an effort to more efficiently break them down.
ScienceScience Focus

Artificial sweeteners can turn healthy gut bacteria into pathogens

Artificial sweeteners can potentially turn healthy bacteria in the gut microbiome into harmful microbes and potentially cause serious health issues such as blood poisoning, scientists have said. UK researchers have found that sugar substitutes such as saccharin, sucralose, and aspartame – found in soft drinks and processed foods – can...
ChemistryScience Daily

Tiny tools: Controlling individual water droplets as biochemical reactors

"Droplet-array sandwiching" is a liquid-handling technique in which tiny droplet pairs laid out on opposite surfaces are mixed by bringing the surfaces together. However, this approach is limited to batch operations involving all droplets. Recently, scientists from Ritsumeikan University, Japan, found a way to electrically control the height of individual droplets, allowing them to select which droplet pairs should merge. Their method could replace manual tools such as pipettes and speed up drug screening.
ScienceScience Daily

Our genes shape our gut bacteria

Our gut microbiome -- the ever-changing "rainforest" of bacteria living in our intestines -- is primarily affected by our lifestyle, including what we eat or the medications we take, most studies show. But a University of Notre Dame study has found a much greater genetic component at play than was...
Sciencenanowerk.com

Synthetic biology circuits can respond within seconds

(Nanowerk News) Synthetic biology offers a way to engineer cells to perform novel functions, such as glowing with fluorescent light when they detect a certain chemical. Usually, this is done by altering cells so they express genes that can be triggered by a certain input. However, there is often a...
ScienceNature.com

A pseudohomogeneous nanocarrier based on carbon quantum dots decorated with arginine as an efficient gene delivery vehicle

A pseudohomogeneous carrier as an emerging term refers to subnanometric carbon-based vehicle with a high ability to interact with genetic materials to form stable carboplex and successfully transfer them into the cell which will result in inhibiting or expressing of therapeutic genes. Chitosan is a non-toxic polyaminosaccharide used as a precursor in the presence of citric acid to produce carbon quantum dots (CQDs), which decorated with arginine as a surface passivation agent with high amine density in hydrothermal methodology. The Arginine-CQDs are comprehensively characterized by Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR), Ultraviolet–visible spectroscopy (UV–vis), Atomic force microscopy (AFM), field emission scanning electron microscope (FE-SEM), Energy-dispersive X-ray (EDX) mapping, fluorescence, High-resolution transmission electron microscopy (HR-TEM), zeta potential and X-ray powder diffraction (XRD). In this regard, for the first time, carboplex are formed by electrostatic conjugating of Arginine-CQDs with DNA to protect it from enzymatic degradation. Moreover, the carboplex, like the chitosan precursor, has not shown toxicity against AGS cell line. Interestingly, the Arginine-CQDs have exhibited an excellent ability to overcome cell barriers to deliver into cells compared to chitosan at the same weight ratio. The Arginine-CQDs/pEGFP (W/W) nanocomplex, not only lead to transfection with a relatively higher efficiency than PEI polymer, which is the “golden standard”, but carboplex also demonstrates no significant toxicity. Indeed, the EGFP expression level has reached to 2.4 ± 0.2 via Arginine-CQDs carboplex at W/W 50 weight ratio. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report includes chitosan-based CQDs functionalized by arginine which is applied to serve as a pseudohomogeneous vehicle for gene transfection.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Highly sensitive fluorescent pH microsensor based on the ratiometric dye pyranine immobilized on silica microparticles

Anil Chandra, Saumya Prasad, Helena Iuele, Francesco Colella, Riccardo Rizzo, Eliana D'Amone, Giuseppe Gigli, Loretta L. del Mercato. Pyranine (HPTS) is a remarkably interesting pH sensitive dye that has been used for plenty of applications. Its high quantum yield and extremely sensitive ratiometric fluorescence against pH change makes it a very favorable for pH sensing applications and development of pH nano/microsensors. However, its strong negative charge and lack of easily modifiable functional groups makes it difficult to be used with charged substrates such as silica. This study reports a noncovalent HPTS immobilization methodology on silica microparticles that considers the retention of pH sensitivity as well as long term stability of the pH microsensors. The study emphasizes on importance of surface charge for governing the sensitivity of the immobilized HPTS dye molecules on silica microparticles. Importance of methodology of immobilization that preserves the sensitivity as well as stability of the microsensors is also assessed.
CancerNewswise

Technion Researchers Use Laser “Tweezers” to Study Structure and Dynamics of Chromatin

Newswise — Each one of the cells in our body contains DNA, which provides the instructions required for our development and function. Astoundingly, a total of two meters of DNA is packaged in each cell’s nucleus, just tens of microns in size, a feat accomplished by packaging the DNA into a compact structure called chromatin. The basic level of chromatin organization is provided by wrapping the DNA around proteins called histones in a spool-like structure that resembles "beads on a string." Then, more complex structures called chromatosomes are formed with the help of a special histone, known as a "linker histone," which connects the "strings."
ChemistryEurekAlert

Efficient genetic engineering platform established in methylotrophic yeast

Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy Sciences. Pichia pastoris (syn. Komagataella phaffii), a model methylotrophic yeast, can easily achieve high density fermentation, and thus is considered as a promising chassis cell for efficient methanol biotransformation. However, inefficient gene editing and lack of synthetic biology tools hinder its metabolic engineering toward industrial application.

Comments / 0

Community Policy