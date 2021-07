The first two episodes of Disney+'s Monsters, Inc. spinoff Monsters at Work are now available to watch on the streaming platform. The series, which takes place immediately following the 2001 film, will drop new episodes on Wednesdays going forward. It brings back members of the original cast, as well as bringing in some new stars like Aisha Tyler and Mindy Kaling. It's a series that ComicBook praised as a "hilarious and worthy successor" to Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University. As with many Disney+ series, it launched with two episodes -- not just the pilot, which sets the stage, but the second episode, which gives fans a chance to see what an average, non-expository episode is all about.