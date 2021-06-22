With precautions, swim lessons for unvaccinated children can be safe

Corry Federal Credit Union recently donated $2,000 to the YMCA of Corry for its Safety Around Water program, which provides free swimming lessons to area youth ages 3 to 12. Representing CFCU in the photo are CEO Stacey Heiser, right, and Marketing Specialist Ryan Thomas, far right. Representing the Corry YMCA are Swim Lesson Coordinator Teresa Dunmire, center, and Associate Executive Director Lisa Cox, far left. Also pictured in front are kids who are receiving free lessons. YMCA lifeguards and swim instructors are pictured in back. "We are glad to be able to partner with the Corry YMCA to help provide the youth in our community the opportunity to learn a lifelong and life-saving skill," Thomas said. The Y's next batch of free swim classes begins July 19 and registration is now open. To register, call the Corry Y at 814-664-7757.