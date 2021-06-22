Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS...NORTHERN BREWSTER...EASTERN PRESIDIO AND NORTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 728 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms extending 30 miles west of Marathon to 25 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving south at 15 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Marathon, Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area and Elephant Mountain.