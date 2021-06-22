Special Weather Statement issued for Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Somerset A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL SOMERSET COUNTY At 827 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Jackman, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rockwood Strip, Town Of Thorndike, Sandwich Academy Grant, Tomhegan, Taunton And Raynham Academy Grant, Brassua, Misery Gore, Long Pond, Soldiertown, Parlin Pond and Misery. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.