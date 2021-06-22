Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Warren, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake George, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Warren; Washington The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Warren County in east central New York Central Washington County in east central New York * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 828 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Scaroon Manor Public Campground to Bolton Landing to near Corinth, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Warrensburg, Whitehall, Lake George Village, Fort Edward, Granville, Hartford, Hague, Eagle Point Campground, Scaroon Manor Public Campground, Comstock, Bolton Landing, Glens Falls North, Rogers Rock Campground, West Glens Falls, Lake Luzerne Campground, Chestertown, Huletts Landing and West Haven. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH