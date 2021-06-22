Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Warren, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 20:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake George, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Warren; Washington The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Warren County in east central New York Central Washington County in east central New York * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 828 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Scaroon Manor Public Campground to Bolton Landing to near Corinth, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Warrensburg, Whitehall, Lake George Village, Fort Edward, Granville, Hartford, Hague, Eagle Point Campground, Scaroon Manor Public Campground, Comstock, Bolton Landing, Glens Falls North, Rogers Rock Campground, West Glens Falls, Lake Luzerne Campground, Chestertown, Huletts Landing and West Haven. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corinth, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Hudson Falls, NY
County
Washington County, NY
State
Washington State
City
Comstock, NY
City
Whitehall, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Chestertown, NY
City
Fort Edward, NY
County
Warren County, NY
City
Warrensburg, NY
City
Bolton Landing, NY
City
Lake George, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Washington#Thunderstorm#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Eagle Point Campground
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden fires Trump-nominated Social Security commissioner

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, but Saul told the Washington Post he plans to be at work on Monday morning because his term isn't over. "Andrew Saul refused to resign as requested,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S rebuffs Haiti troops request after president's assassination

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday rebuffed Haiti's request for troops to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by suspected foreign mercenaries, even as it pledged to help with the investigation. The killing of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy