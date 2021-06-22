‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Howard Morris Said Lucille Ball’s Comedic Style was ‘Raucous’

Andy and Opie Taylor always had a housekeeper around their home on “The Andy Griffith Show.” But there was someone before Aunt Bee. Who was this person? According to “The Andy Griffith Show” Wiki, Rose Pine took care of the Taylor home. She was there until her marriage to Wilbur Pine in the Mayberry courthouse. Opie, played by Ron Howard, wasn’t fond of this happening and tried hitting old Wilbur with a box of rice. He was hoping it would keep Rose from leaving.