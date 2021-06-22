‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Howard Morris Said Lucille Ball’s Comedic Style was ‘Raucous’
Howard Morris was best known for his role as the nutty Ernest T. Bass on The Andy Griffith Show in the 1960s. As his sitcom character showed, Morris was never afraid to commit to his character. Morris played a wide range of characters, from the cooky hillbilly to more minor roles behind screens. However, no matter which show he appeared in, Morris’ performances were vital parts of American television and helped lay the groundwork for popular sitcoms and sketch shows today.outsider.com