Why Brad Stevens Didn’t Wait To Hire Celtics’ Coach Before Kemba Walker Trade
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was presented a return he couldn’t reject, and it led to a blockbuster trade less than three weeks on the job. Stevens met with reporters Monday during a post-trade press conference after the Celtics sent Kemba Walker and a first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Boston received Al Horford and 21-year-old center Moses Brown in return from OKC while swapping future second-round picks.nesn.com