Severe Weather Statement issued for Chenango by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTSEGO NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND EAST CENTRAL CHENANGO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central New York. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central New York.