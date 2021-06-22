Special Weather Statement issued for Cocke Smoky Mountains, Northwest Cocke, Northwest Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cocke Smoky Mountains; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Southeast Greene; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...CENTRAL COCKE AND SOUTHERN GREENE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM EDT At 826 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Parrottsville to Smoky Mountains-Big Creek. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Greeneville, Tusculum, Parrottsville, Caney Branch, Del Rio, Cedar Creek, Round Mountain, Hartford, Camp Creek and Max Patch.