Special Weather Statement issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Crockett SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL CROCKETT COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Ozona, moving south at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ozona.