Severe Weather Statement issued for Attala by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Attala A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ATTALA COUNTY At 727 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kosciusko to near Mcadams to near Camden, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Kosciusko around 730 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Sallis. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH