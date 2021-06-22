Severe Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Blount, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 19:38:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Blount; Knox THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KNOX...CENTRAL ANDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN BLOUNT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov