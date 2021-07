The last time a modern Ys game was launched on PC, it was hard to recommend it for various reasons. Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is a great action RPG, but its original western release was anything but smooth. Not only was the original English localization infamously poor, so much to the point that NIS America's president had to apologize for it (and has since been addressed), but the game's PC port was also originally plagued with issues even after several delays. It wasn't until Peter "Durante' Thoman and his company PH3 was hired to fix the PC port in early 2020 where I can now recommend a purchase of the game on PC with little reservation.