All three affiliates in action scored at least 10 runs but it wasn't enough for one of them to get in the win column Tuesday. Dunedin's game in Palm Beach was rained out. Kevin Smith belted a three-run home run that put the Herd ahead to stay in the third inning against the Phillies affiliate. Smith is now sporting an OPS of .956 on the season. Rowdy Tellez also went deep as both he and Smith had two-hit nights along with Cullen Large and Logan Warmoth.