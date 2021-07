Nick Watney was, at one point, one of the Top 20 golfers in the world. But as he showed this week at the Travelers Championship, those times are long gone. Watney worked his way into golf’s upper echelon from 2009-2013. He finished each of those seasons ranked 35th or higher at the end of the year. His peak came in 2011 when he finished the year ranked 12th in the world.