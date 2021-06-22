‘Manifest’: Efforts To Find New Home End After Netflix Passes On Canceled NBC Drama

Cancel
After lengthy conversations and deliberations that stretched into this week, Netflix has opted not to order a fourth season of Manifest following the series’ cancellation by NBC after three seasons, sources said. The streaming giant, which recently released the first two seasons of the missing plane drama, had been considered the most viable option for Manifest. With that, Manifest studio Warner Bros. Television has concluded its efforts to find a new home for the series, I hear. Pursuing other outlets would have involved navigating a maze of digital rights and cast options that have expired. Reps for Netflix and WBTV declined comment.

