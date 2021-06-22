Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump Organization sues New York City for ending golf course contract

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxriZ_0abNmOXP00
The Trump Golf Links golf club is pictured at Ferry Point in the Bronx borough of New York City, after the city severed several contracts with the Trump Organization in New York, U.S., January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's company sued New York City on Monday, accusing it of terminating a golf course contract with the Trump Organization to punish it after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, says the contract was improperly terminated by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration.

The Trump Organization has managed the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx borough since it opened in 2015.

"De Blasio had a had a pre-existing, politically-based predisposition to terminate Trump-related contracts, and the City used the events of January 6, 2021 as a pretext to do so," according to the lawsuit.

New York City did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, interrupting the formal congressional certification of President Joe Biden's election victory. The rampage came after Trump gave an incendiary speech to his followers, repeating false claims of a stolen election.

The Trump Organization says the city, in ending the contract, cited the unlikelihood of the company being able to attract a professional tournament to the golf course following the negative publicity surrounding the Capitol riot.

The Trump Organization says the contract did not require it to attract tournaments.

After the attack on the Capitol, the city also ended contracts with the Trump Organization to run two skating rinks and a carousel in Central Park.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#New York City#The Trump Organization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Golf
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Washington StateNewsweek

Trump Says Washington Is Behind New York Criminal Probe

Former President Donald Trump believes Washington, D.C. is behind the New York criminal investigation that has led to indictments of The Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg. Trump made the remarks during an interview with Bill O'Reilly that was released online Thursday night. The former president said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

New Trump lawyers include Bhopal disaster, tobacco litigation vet

(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's latest legal team includes a Washington, D.C., lawyer who made his name filing personal injury claims in the 1980s and 1990s, and a Connecticut attorney who represented the estate of O.J. Simpson's slain wife. Trump on Wednesday filed federal lawsuits against Twitter Inc, Facebook...
Newark, NJNew York Post

NJ Devils owners replacing Trump Organization as Wollman Rink operator

The owners of the New Jersey Devils and two partners have been selected to run Wollman Rink in Central Park after the city booted its long-term operator, the Trump Organization. The firm — called Wollman Park Partners — is a joint venture among Newark, NJ-based Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment,...
POTUSReuters

At Florida rally, Trump bashes New York charges against company, adviser

SARASOTA, Fla., July 3 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned New York prosecutors for bringing charges against his namesake company and longtime financial adviser, using a campaign-style rally to air a host of grievances. "It's really called prosecutorial misconduct. It's a terrible, terrible thing," Trump told...
POTUSNewsweek

Donald Trump Compares New York Tax Fraud Charges to a 'Communist Dictatorship'

Former President Donald Trump railed against New York prosecutors on Saturday for charging the Trump Organization and its chief financial executive in what he called a politically motivated effort "reminiscent of a communist dictatorship." On Thursday, the Manhattan district attorney's office indicted the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer,...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Trump Organization Is in Big Trouble

If the facts alleged in yesterday’s indictment are true, the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, have engaged in blatant tax evasion for more than a decade. Early reports characterized the crime in question as involving “fringe benefits.” This gives entirely the wrong impression. The Trump...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Foes hope latest investigations will finally be the end of Trump

Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was led through a courthouse in handcuffs on Thursday. Some are salivating at the prospect of former President Donald Trump meeting the same fate. “Donald Trump’s odds of going to prison just skyrocketed,” was the headline on Vanity Fair. Former Trump attorney and...
POTUSThe Guardian

Trump gonna Trump: ex-president diverts and deflects as legal woes mount

The former president appeared to mount a typically Trumpian bid to focus attention away from the growing scandal at his company. No one could accuse Donald Trump of lying low when the long arm of the law finally caught up with him. On Wednesday the former US president visited the...
POTUSThe Guardian

Trump Organization financial chief to be charged by New York prosecutors – report

One of Donald Trump’s key aides is expected to be charged on Thursday with failing to properly report company perks, including rent-free apartments and cars, in the latest stage of an escalating battle between New York prosecutors and the former president. The Wall Street Journal reported the Manhattan district attorney’s...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The Manhattan DA could complicate Trump's future

Norman Eisen, a former ambassador and ethics czar for President Barack Obama and impeachment counsel to House Judiciary Committee Democrats in 2019-20, is a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. E. Danya Perry is a co-founder and attorney at Perry Guha LLP in New York, as well as a former federal prosecutor and New York State Deputy Attorney General. John Cuti is a co-founder and an attorney at Cuti Hecker Wang LLP in New York. He litigates criminal law, constitutional law, and other matters and has considerable experience with New York State criminal proceedings. They are among the co-authors of the new Brookings report "New York State's Trump Investigation: An Analysis of the Reported Facts and Applicable Law." The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN.

Comments / 7

Community Policy