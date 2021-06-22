POTUS Joe Biden Could Be Denied Communion Over Abortion Stance

The priest of a church in South Carolina denied holy communion to Joe Biden in 2019 because he supported abortion.

Bishops in the United States agreed Friday to draft a statement on the meaning of holy communion that could potentially be used to deny President Joe Biden this sacrament.

Catholics revere the Holy Communion as one of their most sacred rituals. Some conservative church leaders have called for politicians who support abortion rights to be denied the sacrament.

Earlier this month, Joe Biden laughed off the possibility that he might be denied communion, despite the fact that it has already happened.

Local bishops decide which parish members receive communion.

The Vatican has advised American bishops to be cautious with government officials who support abortion, euthanasia, or other moral abominations.

As a strong Catholic, President Biden attends mass at least once a week.

To avoid being publicly humiliated by being denied Holy Communion again, he may need to go vestibule shopping.

How do you feel? What do you think?