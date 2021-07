Here are two things you probably don’t associate with one another: contemporary art and raising horses. That might be about to change, though — all because of a brand-new contemporary art space situated in Montauk. Writing at Artforum, Max Lakin has a report on the opening of The Ranch, a new space from art dealer Max Levai. And while the name of The Ranch brings to mind a host of cultural and architectural references, it also happens to be very literal — The Ranch is also home to a ranch where cutting horses are raised and trained.