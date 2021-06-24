Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

New York Mets | Braves vs. Mets Highlights - deGrom strikes out six in Mets' 4-2 win

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utntV_0abNl5t400

deGrom strikes out six in Mets' 4-2 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Degrom#Mets Highlights Degrom
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
Baseball
Sports
MLBPosted by
The Hill

MLB announcer taking leave after controversial comments

A former professional baseball player and manager now serving as a television analyst for the Arizona Diamondbacks is taking a voluntary leave of absence after comments he made about a player's head covering sparked backlash. "Pretty sure that's the same do-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched...
MLBchatsports.com

Walker Strikes Out a Dozen in Mets 3-2 Win Over Cubs

Taijuan Walker has been the steal of the offseason for the New York Mets and had another amazing start. He struck out 12 to take a second straight game from the Chicago Cubs by a score of 3-2. Walker’s previous season-high was nine strikeouts and he blew right past that for his sixth victory of the season.
MLBtimestelegram.com

NY Mets, Chicago Cubs announce Monday night lineups

The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs start a four-game series on Monday night in Queens. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY and nationally on ESPN. Subscribers Only:Planning to go to a NY Mets game at...
MLBkxel.com

New York Mets’ deGrom continues remarkable run of dominance

(NEW YORK) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom continued his domination on Monday, shutting down the Atlanta Braves for five innings as he returned to the mound after another injury scare. Showcasing his 100+ mph fastball on a day where his slider wasn’t at its best, deGrom struck out...
MLBESPN

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom cleared to start vs. Atlanta Braves on Monday

NEW YORK -- Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been cleared to start the opener of New York's doubleheader Monday against the Atlanta Braves after dealing with right shoulder soreness, and infielder Jeff McNeil has also been activated from the injured list. DeGrom was pulled after three innings Wednesday against the...
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Jacob deGrom likely to start in Mets-Braves doubleheader

There's one streak the New York Mets would like to see end for Jacob deGrom on Monday afternoon. DeGrom is expected to try to continue his historic start -- and prove he's fully healthy -- when he takes the mound for the Mets in one game of a doubleheader against the visiting Atlanta Braves.Though the right-handed deGrom (6-2, 0.54 ERA) said he plans to start, the Mets haven't officially announced either starting pitcher for the doubleheader. The Braves will go with right-hander Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.58 ERA) and left-hander Kyle Muller (0-0, 18.00 ERA), though they didn't reveal which pitcher would start which game.
MLBchatsports.com

DeGrom Pulled With Shoulder Issue From Mets’ Win Vs Cubs

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the New York Mets bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Mets: Jacob deGrom already throwing again

The New York Mets have had several scares when it has come to Jacob deGrom over the past month. From his brief stint on the Injured List due to discomfort on his right side, a lat issue, and a problem with his finger, the Mets’ ace has been suddenly fragile. That continued on Wednesday when he was removed after three innings due to shoulder soreness.
MLBWRDW-TV

DeGrom dominates after shoulder scare, Mets beat Braves 4-2

(AP) - Jacob deGrom shouldered the load for New York in his return from another injury scare, pitching one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 to open a doubleheader. DeGrom didn’t allow a hit in the seven-inning game until Mets outfielders misplayed a...
MLBsportsmedia101.com

6/22/21 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The New York Mets (37-30) have now gotten through a trying portion of their schedule with two doubleheaders in the span of five days. Both resulted in splits, which is about all you could hope for given the Mets’ sudden rash of pitching injuries. The Mets will get back to playing just one game a day tonight as they continue their series with the Atlanta Braves (34-37). First pitch for the third game of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
MLBMiddletown Press

Mets' deGrom to start, McNeil activated from IL vs Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been cleared to start the opener of New York's doubleheader Monday against the Atlanta Braves after dealing with right shoulder soreness, and infielder Jeff McNeil has also been activated from the injured list. DeGrom was pulled after three innings Wednesday against...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

deGrom Amazes Again in Mets 4-2 Win Over Braves in Game One

Jacob deGrom showed he was just fine in the New York Mets 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves. The Mets ace battled shoulder soreness in his previous start and showed no ill effects as he lit up the radar gun once again. The victory put the Mets six games ahead of the Braves as they head into game two of their doubleheader.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Prediction, 6/21/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Citi Field is the site where Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets (36-29, 1st in NL East) will play the Atlanta Braves (32-35, 4th in NL East) on Monday. The Braves have hit 114 two-baggers as a unit and have knocked 98 balls out of the park. Atlanta has a slugging rate of .433 and have been called out on strikes 629 times, while taking a walk on 244 occasions. As a unit, the Atlanta Braves are knocking in 4.9 runs per game, which has them at 7th in baseball. They have amassed 316 RBI's and 528 base knocks this year, while their team batting average comes in at .239. They have notched a total of 330 runs while having a team on-base percentage of .322.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

DeGrom lowers ERA to 0.50, Mets split twin bill vs Braves

Jacob deGrom pitched one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 Monday in a doubleheader opener. Ian Anderson (5-3) allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Braves won the nightcap 1-0 and he to became the first native New Yorker to beat the Mets and Yankees in New York in the same season.
MLBwlaq1410.com

ATLANTA BRAVES SPLIT TWIN BILL IN NEW YORK VERSUS METS

The Atlanta Braves opened an eight game road trip on Monday by splitting a National League East double header versus the New York Mets at Citi Field. The Mets picked up a win in the opener 4-2, while Braves emerged victorious in the nightcap 1-0. Highlights included yet another home...
MLBchatsports.com

Final score: Mets 4, Braves 2—deGrom looks good

Jacob deGrom threw five scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 0.50 on the season, as the Mets defeated the Braves in the first seven-inning game of their doubleheader at Citi Field this evening. deGrom struck out six, walked, two, and allowed just one hit—on a ball that should have been caught—just five days after exiting his previous start with shoulder discomfort.
MLBdailymagazine.news

Mets vs Braves Highlights: Jacob deGrom, Dom Smith power 4-2 win

In these Mets vs. Braves highlights, Jacob deGrom extended his scoreless innings streak to 30, allowing just one hit as the Mets downed the Braves 4-2, in the first game of a doubleheader. Dom Smith got the big hit for the Mets, a bases clearing double to extend their lead to 4-0. DeGrom pitched five innings to get the win and his ERA is now 0.50.