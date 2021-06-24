New York Mets | Braves vs. Mets Highlights - deGrom strikes out six in Mets' 4-2 win

Citi Field is the site where Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets (36-29, 1st in NL East) will play the Atlanta Braves (32-35, 4th in NL East) on Monday. The Braves have hit 114 two-baggers as a unit and have knocked 98 balls out of the park. Atlanta has a slugging rate of .433 and have been called out on strikes 629 times, while taking a walk on 244 occasions. As a unit, the Atlanta Braves are knocking in 4.9 runs per game, which has them at 7th in baseball. They have amassed 316 RBI's and 528 base knocks this year, while their team batting average comes in at .239. They have notched a total of 330 runs while having a team on-base percentage of .322.