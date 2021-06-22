Cancel
Harriet Mae (Beery) O'Brian

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 18 days ago

O'Brian, Harriet Mae (Beery) Born May 2, 1939 in Long Prairie, Todd County MN to Harold and Marjorie Beery, Harriet grew up with her older brother, Robert. After graduating from Long Prairie High in 1957, she completed a year of certified medical assistance training in Iowa, and the following year moved to Denver, CO. Soon marrying, she had her first son, Lee Nash in 1963. After difficult times her brother's family assisted with Lee, and Harriet relocated in the Twin Cities where she eventually remarried and had her second son Sean O'Brian. Active at home with gardening, canning, syrup harvesting she also worked as an occupational therapy assistant. Finding her heart in working with developmentally disabled kids, Harriet went on midlife to graduate in occupational therapy at St. Catherine's College. Subsequently working as an occupational therapist for Minnesota Veteran's Homes, Harriet enjoyed Winter Recreation Labs and worldwide travel into retirement. Harriet gave of herself to many and sacrificed her latter years to make sure her sons had strong connections to their own children. Harriet was lovingly regarded by her nieces, and nephew, as well as grandchildren. She is survived by her two sons, Lee of Fairbanks, Alaska, Sean of Shoreview, MN, as well as sibling Robert and Phyllis Beery of Rochester, MN. Memorial service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Long Prairie, MN on June 26th, 2021 at 11 am. All friends are welcome. Condolences can be sent to nashnashalaska@gmail.com.

