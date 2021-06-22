Cancel
Lincoln County, NC

Woman shot in face during road rage incident; suspect arrested, sheriff says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 18 days ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A 43-year-old woman was shot in the face during a road rage incident at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday on Highway 321 near the Lincoln-Gaston County line, the Lincoln County sheriff stated in a news release.

Deputies were called to the scene where both vehicles were pulled over on the shoulder.

During the altercation, a driver, Londen David Feldman II, of Hickory, shot into a car driven by Angela Mischelle Duncan, striking her.

Feldman was charged with a felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into occupied property. He is under a $35,000 secured bond.

Deputies seized two guns from Feldman’s vehicle and a firearm from Duncan’s vehicle.

