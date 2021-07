(This event has been cancelled due to the threat of inclement weather.) Dog Training at the Dog Park has returned! Do you have a dog who has housebreaking problems? Have a puppy that is destructive chewing, mouthing, barking, and just causing all sorts of problems? Has your dog shown signs of aggression, whether it be towards you, other people or other dogs? Is your dog fearful of one or many things? Does your dog show signs of separation anxiety? Join Brett Shelby Dog Training for Various Dog Training Tips and Q&A, every first Saturday of each month at 11am. This is an amazing opportunity to see a trainer in action, in a dog park setting - for FREE! Learn more about Brett and his work with animals at http://brettshelby.com/. Check back here for schedule changes and weather updates.