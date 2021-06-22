Mitchell City Council appoints Joe Schroeder as new public works director, city engineer

Joe Schroeder was tabbed as the new leader of Mitchell’s Public Works Department following the City Council’s approval on Monday night. While he’s been serving as the city engineer over the past three years, Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson recommended appointing the Alexandria native to become the public works director and city engineer, making it a new dually functioning role. The council’s unanimous approval to tab Schroeder for the position comes a month after former Public Works Director Kyle Croce resigned and took on a similar role in Florida.