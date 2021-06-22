Waco Transit announces new updates to the Bus Rapid Transit System

Waco Transit is hoping to develop and easier way for riders to get from point A to point B.

Currently with their bus routes they've got stops that pick up every hour and with the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) they're hoping stops could see buses every 15 minutes.

Heather bishop moved to Waco from Dallas and she's learned patience riding the bus in this smaller city.

"Anywhere between 8 to 5 I'm on the bus between 10 to 12 times," Bishop said.

She's on the bus about four hours everyday but it's frustrating when she runs errands, if it takes her 20 minutes, she'll have to wait an hour for the next bus to pick her back up.

"That they would do it as fast as Dallas and send the bus every 20 minutes instead of every hour, that would be a lot more helpful," Bishop said.

With 17 stops from Lacy-Lakeview to Woodway, Waco Transit laid out where these stops would go along the 13-mile route. A plan that's been talked about for 7 years has made some headway but we'll be waiting a few more years until locals can ride it.

By next August they're hoping to lock down locally committed funding that is needed to submit an application to the Federal Transit Administration where a construction grant could be given.

"Then we have to get a construction contractor so there are still some steps along the way but we will still involve the community as we go," General Manager Serena Stevenson said.

They've been asking for the communities input, especially since they've got where the stops would be. Since you're the one riding, they want to make sure it's benefiting you.

"We want to be able to offer residents enhanced mobility and provide improve access to their jobs, medical, social services and educational facilities," Stevenson said.

Excited for the new route, Bishop knows this would cut down her 4 hour bus rides by a third.

"Yes, and I'm sure other people that are waiting to get to and from would make it a whole lot easier for them too," Bishop said.

Public comment is open until July 2 and can be done by emailing Waco Transit at WacoBRT@gmail.com or calling the Project Phone Line at (844) 922-6278.