Star Wars: The Acolyte Showrunner on Her Favorite Version of the Franchise

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Star Wars franchise is set to branch out into some interesting directions in the next few years, both on the big screen and on Disney+. One of the most intriguing among them is Star Wars: The Acolyte, a Disney+ TV series that will be set within the newly-established High Republic era of canon. The series will be showrun by Russian Doll and Sleeping With Other People's Leslye Headland, who has previously expressed her heartfelt love for the entire Star Wars franchise. In a recent interview with The AV Club, Headland revealed her fondness for Star Wars RPG games, and argued that they show the potential of the franchise as a whole.

