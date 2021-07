Two former UC Davis track and field athletes and a Davis High alum were on hand at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday. Erinn Beattie, one of the two UCD graduates, competed in the women’s heptathlon where she stands at 15th place overall following the opening day of competition. In the 100-meter hurdles, Beattie had a time of 14.29 seconds. The high jump was the next event, as she cleared the bar at 5 feet, 9 inches, or 1.75 meters per the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials’ Website. In the shot put, Beattie had a toss of 10.89 meters (35 feet) and ran the 200 and clocked at 26.64.