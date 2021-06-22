Cancel
Lordsburg, NM

70 smuggled migrants found crammed into 3 vehicles in southern New Mexico

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
 18 days ago
LORDSBURG, New Mexico -- Nearly five-dozen migrants were found crammed into three vehicles by human smugglers attempting to bring them across a remote portion of southern New Mexico desert, a U.S. Border Patrol official said Monday evening.

Gloria Chavez, the Border Patrol chief for the El Paso sector, said agents apprehended the 70 migrants near Lordsburg earlier in the day but provided no additional details. Her office did release several photos from the scene.

"Kudos to agents for their diligence and preventing any further injury to migrants in the New Mexico desert," Chavez said in an apparent reference to a number of migrant deaths and injuries that have recently occurred under the desert heat in southern New Mexico.

The post 70 smuggled migrants found crammed into 3 vehicles in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA .

