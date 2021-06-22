Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

D-backs Preview #74: 6/21 vs. Brewers

By Jim McLennan
azsnakepit.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from Triple-A Reno. Placed RHP Matt Peacock on the Bereavement List. Our sympathies go to Peacock. At least this should be a relatively low-impact loss for the team, since he started Saturday’s game. Indeed, it basically gives Arizona an extra bullpen arm for now. That’s no bad thing, considering how short the D-backs’ starting pitchers have been going of late. Caleb Smith’s six inning outing the other day was something of an aberration. Indeed, it was only the second outing in June where an Arizona starter has recorded an out after the fifth inning. In 18 starts this month, they have thrown a total of 70.2 innings - an average of just 3.93 innings per start. That’s the lowest in the NL and it’s not even close, six fewer than than the next worst Phillies.

www.azsnakepit.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Tyler Clippard
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Randy Johnson
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Torey Lovullo
Person
Kolten Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Rockies#Lineups Brewers#Diamondbacks#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Triple A Reno#Nl#Phillies#Era#Orioles#Salt River Fields#Ab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Game Preview: (6/26/21) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (35-38)

After splitting their doubleheader on Friday, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play the third game of their weekend series. Both games finished with 2-1 scores and went to extra innings as the offense was minimal. Saturday afternoon’s game is scheduled for a 4:10 p.m. start if they avoid the rain.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies will meet with the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action in American Family Field, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 4:10 PM (EDT). The Rockies, who are currently at 31-44, are now 17.5 matches out of first place in the NL West, with a major league-worst road record of 6-28. Colorado beat Seattle 5-2 on the road on Wednesday, thanks to shortstop Trevor Story’s two home runs. With a 37-37 record against the spread, the Rockies are returning to .500 against the spread, but they’re still behind a significant amount on the money line due to their 6-28 road record this year.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Cubs Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Trying To Bounce Back From No-Hitter

The Los Angeles Dodgers are mired in a four-game losing streak and are trying to snap the skid one night after the Chicago Cubs used four pitchers to throw a combined no-hitter. Coincidentally, the Dodgers now face Jake Arrieta, who prior to Thursday, was the last pitcher to no-hit them...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview, Saturday 6/26, 6:15 CT

Saturday notes... SO YOU'RE TELLING ME THERE'S A CHANCE: If the Cubs can win the final two games of this series, they will win a set at Dodger Stadium for the first time since August 1-3, 2014, when they two of three games in L.A. AN ANNIVERSARY: Anthony Rizzo made his Cubs debut nine years ago today, on June 26, 2012, going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Sunday Sundries - Milwaukee Brewers wk 3 (6/21-6/27)

When you have a week playing two of the worst teams in baseball and you want to be a contender for the post-season, you have to win. The Brewers did just that, going 5-1 in six games against the two worst road teams in baseball (the D'Backs and Rox). After...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Cubs vs. Brewers prediction, odds, pick, and more – 6/29/2021

The Chicago Cubs will continue their three-game series against the rival Milwaukee Brewers after a demoralizing defeat on Monday. The Brewers opened the floodgates in the bottom of the eighth inning, pouring on 10 runs to secure a win. Milwaukee will look to stretch its lead in the NL Central with another win, while the Cubs desperately need a win to keep pace with the Brewers and continue the fight for the division. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Cubs-Brewers prediction and pick.
MLBNBC Bay Area

Giants Observations: Four-Game Skid Snapped in Win Vs. D-Backs

What we learned as Giants beat D-backs to snap losing streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. All it took to get the Giants back on track was another shot at the Arizona Diamondbacks. The lineup looked a lot livelier on the second night at Chase Field, with 14 hits...
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Cards' Carlos Martinez aims to solidify standing vs. D-backs

The injury-depleted St. Louis Cardinals will give struggling starting pitcher Carlos Martinez another chance when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Martinez (3-9, 6.78 ERA) will start the second contest of a three-game series after St. Louis posted a 7-1 win in the opener. He is 0-5with a 13.73 ERA in June, during which he has allowed 31 hits and walked 17 batters in 19 2/3 innings.
MLBFOX Sports

Castellanos expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (37-49, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will meet on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks...
MLBaudacy.com

Joey Gallo to compete in Home Run Derby

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Get ready to see some moonshots because Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo will compete in MLB's Home Run Derby next week in Denver, the club announced Wednesday. Gallo joined 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and said he would like to participate in the derby but had yet...
MLBSacramento Bee

Faria scheduled to start as Arizona hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (37-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (25-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-5, 5.52 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Jake Faria (0-0, 5.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -140, Rockies +121; over/under is 9...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets vs. Brewers odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for July 6 from proven computer model

Jacob deGrom takes the mound for the New York Mets on Tuesday, in the second of a three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Mets (44-37), in first place in the National League East by four games, have a 10-4 record in deGrom's starts this year. The Brewers (51-35) who have a six-game lead in the National League Central, lost to the Mets 4-2 on Tuesday night. They have lost back-to-back games after winning their previous 11.
MLBTimes Union

Oakland-Houston Runs

Athletics first. Tony Kemp flies out to center field to Myles Straw. Elvis Andrus strikes out swinging. Matt Olson homers to right field. Ramon Laureano lines out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 1, Astros 0. Astros third. Abraham...
NFLPosted by
Syracuse.com

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7/6/2021): Time, TV channel, live stream

The New York Mets host the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field for a nationally-televised game on Tuesday, July 6 (7/6/2021). After a shaky week, the Mets rebounded against the New York Yankees, taking the Subway Series 2-1, then beating the Brewers in game 1 of the series 4-2. They’ve extended their lead in the National League East back to 4 games with a 44-37 record.
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado placed on bereavement list

(SportsRadio 610) -- Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is on the bereavement-family medical leave list and the team has recalled Garrett Stubbs from the Triple A Sugar Land Skeeters. Maldonado has to miss at least three games, but no more than seven while on the bereavement list, which is used when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy