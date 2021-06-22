Golden Globes Journalists Who Resigned Targeted as ‘Rats,’ ‘Cancer’ in Internal HFPA Emails (Exclusive)
“These two are the rats that are leaving a not so sinking ship,” writes Elisabeth Sereda about Diederik van Hoogstraten and Wenting Xu who resigned last week. Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have slammed the two former colleagues who resigned in protest from the Golden Globes group last week, calling the duo “rats” and “cancer” who “bite the hand that feeds you.”www.thewrap.com