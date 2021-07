Virginia Tech's recruiting efforts have intensified in the last week, doubling their commitment list in a seven day time period from six to twelve. The Hokies added the commitments of Jakson LaHue, Matt Hoffman, Xavier Simmons, Johnny Garrett, Malcolm Jones and Bryce Duke, bolstering their commitment core. The Virginia Tech 2022 Recruiting Cycle is far from over, but the recent surge in commitments has formally shaped what the program is looking for and the prospects the coaching staff is targeting to develop in the long run.