Jun. 27—Telegram has been in the news for quite some time especially after WhatsApp privacy policy controversy raised its head. Many people were looking for WhatsApp rivals to migrate to and Telegram emerged as a strong contender. The rush to Telegram was massive. This also forced Telegram to raise its service to a higher level. Now, Telegram has a surprise for all its users across the globe. The WhatsApp rival has announced a major update to its platform. The update adds a host of new features to Telegram's interface. The list includes support for group video calling and screen sharing, animated background and new security features among others.