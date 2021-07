The season finale is about to begin as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. The two teams have battled their way through their respective conferences and are now ready to play for it all. This is a very unique Finals with just Jae Crowder having experience in this setting. Not only that, but none of the players on either team has an NBA title to their name. Both of these organizations have gone through a lot of bad basketball coupled with narrow misses, but one will come out on top and make all of that pain worthwhile.