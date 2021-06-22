Fortnite pro Noahreyli reacts to instant ban over cheating allegations

When Destiny 2 hopped from Battle.net to Steam at the end of 2019, the number of players cheating apparently ballooned. As YouTuber Aztecross put it in the video above, "You would look at players and their record, they would go from a 0.5 K/D to a 2.5, 3.5 or higher—you're like, 'What the hell did they eat?'". According to Bungie, cheating went up by roughly 50% in the first four months of 2020. Since then Bungie has shut down cheat-seller PerfectAim and teamed up with Riot to take GatorCheats to court.