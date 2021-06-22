Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite pro Noahreyli reacts to instant ban over cheating allegations

dexerto.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is not the first time a high-profile Fortnite professional has been banned, but Noahreyli’s ban has come out of nowhere and has sent shockwaves through the community. Competitive Fortnite has experienced some dramatic highs and all-time lows over the years, but players running into cheating allegations is something we have grown to deal with over recent times, and another famed player experienced this recently.

www.dexerto.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Europe#Swiss#Australian#Fncs#Noshfn#Fortnite Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Overwatch’s new Ana skin flamed as fans wanted another hero

With a new tournament leg comes a new Overwatch League skin, but it turns out that Ana’s new OWL cosmetic isn’t having quite the same splash as the previous months’. As the Overwatch League (OWL) continues to get underway, fans have come to expect a new skin every month in line with a new leg of the thriving esports competition.
Accidentsdexerto.com

Fortnite pro Wavyjacob banned mid-tournament for in-game name

In the middle of a tournament, Fortnite pro player Jacob ‘wavyjacob’ Ghaith has been banned for an in-game name that made him look like a hacker. If there’s one thing that any gamer hates, it’s hackers and bots. Often easily identified by their in-game names, which are normally a random string of letters and numbers, both devs and players alike are continually seeking to crack down on rule breakers.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

New anti-cheat system bans 3,884,690 accounts this week

The popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has reached great heights despite only being around for a brief span of time. The title, launched in 2018, was a game-changer because it transformed mobile gaming dynamics and aligned it more with PC gaming. The game earned a spot among the finalists...
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

#SaveApexRanked trends after pro sweetdreams calls on devs to address cheating

The hashtag #SaveApexLegends trended on Twitter Monday, after Apex Legends professional player Chris "sweetdreams" released a Twilonger calling on the devs to do something about the endemic cheating going on in the game's ranked mode. The player, who currently competes for NRG, released a Twitlonger entitled "Empty Promises and False...
NFLdexerto.com

Fortnite pro Saf a free agent once again amid TrainHard Esports shutdown

Some notable Fortnite professionals will once again be on the market for organizations, as TrainHard Esports has announced they will be ceasing operations and releasing all players. While Fortnite is taking a competitive break until Season 7’s FNCS kicks off towards the middle stages of July 2021, a reputable organization...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

KSI in Fortnite: 'All Over the Place' Vehicle Radio Track Released

KSI has collaborated with Fortnite to release one of the songs from his new "All Over the Place" album in-game. "JJ" Olatunji, better known as KSI, has collaborated with Epic Games to release one of the tracks from his most recent album, "All Over the Place," in Fortnite. The English rapper's song can officially be heard playing from the radio of in-game vehicles as players drive over the island map. It will pick up when players enter a vehicle and play throughout their time inside.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Fortnite Cosmic Summer Pro 100: Challenges, Rewards & Creative Codes

The first week of Cosmic Summer, the summer event for Fortnite in 2021 is underway, with the challenges asking you to jump into Creative and complete some challenges. With plenty of free cosmetics up for grabs, you’re going to want to jump into Creative and complete the many challenges on offer, seemingly in an effort from Epic to get players to diversify from Battle Royale.
Posted by
PC Gamer

Banned Destiny 2 streamer denies cheating, gets ruined by Bungie

When Destiny 2 hopped from Battle.net to Steam at the end of 2019, the number of players cheating apparently ballooned. As YouTuber Aztecross put it in the video above, "You would look at players and their record, they would go from a 0.5 K/D to a 2.5, 3.5 or higher—you're like, 'What the hell did they eat?'". According to Bungie, cheating went up by roughly 50% in the first four months of 2020. Since then Bungie has shut down cheat-seller PerfectAim and teamed up with Riot to take GatorCheats to court.
Posted by
GamesRadar+

Destiny 2 content creator asks why he was banned and Bungie hits back with cheating report

A suspected Destiny 2 cheater has been slapped down by Bungie on Twitter after he claims he had been banned for no reason. The drama started on Twitter when Destiny 2 content creator BakenGangstA claimed he had been banned on his Destiny 2 account for no discernible reason. He said: "Just got banned in D2 for the 2nd time with no explanation this is kinda ridiculous. I'd like some people at Bungie to look into it. There's no way I get banned when I see mad cheaters play for months."
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Indonesia Minister calls for Fortnite ban over user-generated content

An Indonesian Minister has called for Fortnite to be banned in the country, due to a piece of user-generated content in the game. Sandiaga Uno, the Minister for Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy, announced plans to pursue the ban following the discovery of a user-created map that allegedly allows players to destroy a building that resembles the Kaaba, a sacred site for Muslims.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Bizarre Reason This Titanfall Group Hacked Apex Legends

While "Titanfall" and "Apex Legends" are loosely connected to each other through an in-game universe, the two titles also share a common problem in the real world: cheaters. It's no secret that "Apex Legends" has been bogged down by dishonest players for far too long, though now it's become such an issue in "Titanfall" that fans can no longer enjoy the game. As a result, a hacker (or group of hackers) recently took it upon themselves to fight fire with fire.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Warzone devs promise fix for map glitch breaking players aim

Raven Software has promised a fix for the Warzone stair glitch that prevents players from aiming down sight after they’ve left the slide animation. When it comes to FPS’s, Warzone is regarded as one of the most popular and exciting titles in the genre. However, despite having a huge player base, it’s built up a reputation for having a countless amount of frustrating bugs.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Big Call Of Duty Streamer Denies Allegations Of Aim-Assist Cheating

Cheating is, sadly, a large part of gaming. Multiplayer titles and their fans suffer at the hands of hackers every day, and it's incredibly difficult to combat cheaters with all the throwaway accounts, IP addresses, and anonymous identities. It has put a lot of people in games on edge, ready to accuse good players of cheating at any second - and popular Warzone streamer MuTeX has been in hot water regarding an alleged cheating app spotted by fans.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Planned Character-Specific Packs Leaked

An Apex Legends dataminer has discovered character-exclusive cosmetic packs that could be coming soon to the game. Whether you're looking to deck out a new main, or are simply working on collecting the best skins in the game, these rumored packs would give players the ability to pull duplicate-free cosmetics for the Legend of their choice.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Game breaking Valorant bug makes KAY/O invincible with 850HP

Valorant’s latest Agent has a bug that makes it incredibly hard to kill, with clips showing KAY/O’s ultimate activating after being dealt a fatal blow. KAY/O’s been a really strong addition to the Valorant roster. His disrupts and ample utility make him a versatile Agent to have, but his latest bug also makes him a walking tank that can soak Sheriff headshots after the next.

Comments / 0

Community Policy