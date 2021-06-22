Cancel
Report: Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrested on felony weapons charge

By Sport Writer, Editor
National football post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark is facing a felony weapons charge — illegal possession of a firearm — following his Sunday night arrest in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.com Monday. TMZ said Clark, driving a Lamborghini SUV, was found to be carrying an Uzi when pulled over at...

