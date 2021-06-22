EF-3 tornado tears through southwest suburbs, leaving trail of destruction
A confirmed EF-3 tornado moved through the southwest suburbs overnight, with Naperville and Woodridge suffering the brunt of the damage. The destruction caused by the twister — estimated to be about three blocks wide while covering a three-mile radius — left cars overturned, trees uprooted, downed power lines and homes destroyed beyond repair. The National Weather Service confirms “damage consistent with an EF-3 rating” in the Woodridge/Naperville area following an overnight tornado.wgntv.com