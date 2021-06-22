Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naperville, IL

EF-3 tornado tears through southwest suburbs, leaving trail of destruction

By Dana Rebik
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA confirmed EF-3 tornado moved through the southwest suburbs overnight, with Naperville and Woodridge suffering the brunt of the damage. The destruction caused by the twister — estimated to be about three blocks wide while covering a three-mile radius — left cars overturned, trees uprooted, downed power lines and homes destroyed beyond repair. The National Weather Service confirms “damage consistent with an EF-3 rating” in the Woodridge/Naperville area following an overnight tornado.

wgntv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodridge, IL
City
Plainfield, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Naperville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Suburbs#The Tornado#Extreme Weather#Edwards Hospital#Firs#The Red Cross#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy