Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Locked On Suns Monday: Devin Booker puts the Suns on his back with first career triple-double in Game One win over the Clippers

By Brendon Kleen
brightsideofthesun.com
 18 days ago

After a 120-114 win in Game One of the Western Conference Finals, Brandon Duenas joins the show for his weekly spot to recap the game. We discuss Devin Booker’s 40-point triple-double and how he adjusted over the course of the season and the game to outduel Paul George. We also hit on the Suns’ defense and why it’s a tougher test for L.A.’s offense than the Jazz defense was. To close, some thoughts on what Marcus Morris’ injury could mean for the series and how the Clippers might try to defend Book going forward.

www.brightsideofthesun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Triple Double#Game One#Clippers#Google Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Google
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAGossip Cop

Devin Booker’s Parents: The Truth About The NBA All-Star’s Mother And Father

Devin Booker has been playing for the Phoenix Suns since his professional basketball career began back in 2015. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on October 30, 1996, the shooting guard was raised by two loving parents with interesting backgrounds. Here’s the inside scoop on Devin Booker’s parents, Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker sounds off on mask troubles in Game 3

Admit it, you got excited when you heard Devin Booker was going to be rocking the mask. The Phoenix Suns guard was set to rock the famous (non-covid) face mask donned at one time or another by legends like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and even Kawhi Leonard. But instead of...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Suns’ Devin Booker retaliates at Clippers’ Paul George with hard forearm shove

Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers got rather testy, to say the least. The Suns emerged victorious in an extremely gritty, low-scoring affair, 84-80. There was certainly no love lost between Clippers’ Paul George and Suns’ Devin Booker. They went at it for virtually the entire game, including some extra curricular contact on more than one occasion.
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

BBNBA: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are going to the Finals!

Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns took care of business in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals to defeat the Clippers 4-2 and secure a spot in the NBA Finals. As they’ve been throughout the postseason, Devin Booker and Chris Paul were phenomenal. Booker finished with 22 points and 7 rebounds while Chris Paul put on a masterclass showing. He scored 41 (31 in the second half) on 16-24 shooting, including 7-8 from three, while also adding 8 assists.
NBAthecomeback.com

Chris Paul drops 41 on Clippers to reach NBA Finals for first time in his career; Suns reach Finals for first time since 1993

One of the greatest point guards in NBA history is in the NBA Finals for the first time of his 16-year career. Chris Paul went off for 41 points — 16-of-24 from the field, 7-of-8 on threes — to lead the Phoenix Suns to a series-clinching 130-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night. The 36-year-old scored 31 of his 41 points in the second half.
NBAAZFamily

Paul, Booker struggle as Phoenix Suns fall in Game 3 to Clippers

LOS ANGELES (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns haven't had this losing feeling in nearly a month. Thanks to a second-half surge from the Los Angeles Clippers, something the Suns are known for during these playoffs, the Suns lost 106-92 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night. It's the first loss for the team since May 27. Phoenix still has a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy