Dota 2 championship must move because Sweden won't classify it as an 'elite sporting event'
The Dota 2 world championships will have to move elsewhere this year, as their long-planned Stockholm venue has vanished amid a classification decision by officials in the Swedish government. Valve had worked with local and national bodies since 2019 to plan for The International's 10th outing. The International is esports' highest-paying event, with this year's prize pool coming in at over $40 million.www.pcgamer.com