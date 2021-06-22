Cancel
Dota 2 championship must move because Sweden won't classify it as an 'elite sporting event'

By Jonathan Bolding
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 18 days ago
The Dota 2 world championships will have to move elsewhere this year, as their long-planned Stockholm venue has vanished amid a classification decision by officials in the Swedish government. Valve had worked with local and national bodies since 2019 to plan for The International's 10th outing. The International is esports' highest-paying event, with this year's prize pool coming in at over $40 million.

www.pcgamer.com
