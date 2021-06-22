Dota 2 championship must move because Sweden won't classify it as an 'elite sporting event'

Valve has confirmed that it will hold its annual DOTA 2 tournament, The International (abbreviated as TI for brevity) 10, in Bucharest, Romania. Initially, it was set to take place in Stockholm, Sweden, but some ongoing issues with the Swedish Government forced Valve to look elsewhere. There has been a slight delay in the schedule, too. A TI . Usually, a TI happens in August of every year, but TI10 has been pushed to October 2021.