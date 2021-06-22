Billie Eilish Cover Rolling Stone: Here's How to Buy the Collector's Edition Photo Zine and Print

Two years after her first Rolling Stone cover at just 17 years old, global pop star Billie Eilish is back on the front page ahead of her new album, Happier Than Ever. The pop star’s cover story talks through her journey from sweeping the Big Four categories at the 2020 Grammy Awards to the cathartic process of writing and recording her new album. Eilish has spent the last year rediscovering her roots and growing as an artist, navigating fame, pain, isolation, and ultimately, her own happiness.