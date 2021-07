LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said they know of at least five cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the Metro area. "It's shown to be highly contagious and rapidly spreading around the world," Assistant Director of Louisville Public Health Connie Mendel said. "We've identified five cases of the Delta variant in Louisville and while that sounds like a low number, the actual number of Delta variant cases is likely much larger given that not all positive COVID specimens are tested for variants."