Heavy rain today

Numerous flash flood advisories and warnings today with flooding reported from the Lake to Uptown to Houma to Slidell to the Mississippi Coast. Locally heavy rain fell on grounds that are saturated, so water rose quickly. Rain will diminish this evening, but some more rain and storms will fire up overnight and tomorrow. There is a risk for excessive rainfall again. Highs will be in the mid 80s to near 90. High pressure is off to the East, and we have an onshore flow. Expect some off and on rain and storms Thursday and Friday. Less rain this weekend, so hotter weather.