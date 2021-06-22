Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heavy rain today

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumerous flash flood advisories and warnings today with flooding reported from the Lake to Uptown to Houma to Slidell to the Mississippi Coast. Locally heavy rain fell on grounds that are saturated, so water rose quickly. Rain will diminish this evening, but some more rain and storms will fire up overnight and tomorrow. There is a risk for excessive rainfall again. Highs will be in the mid 80s to near 90. High pressure is off to the East, and we have an onshore flow. Expect some off and on rain and storms Thursday and Friday. Less rain this weekend, so hotter weather.

www.wdsu.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

As Drought Worsens, Heavy Rain is Possible Today in Iowa

R-A-I-N. That four-letter word hasn't been used much this summer, but we may get some well overdue precipitation today. The National Weather Service in Des Moines says:. Severe weather potential ramps up by later this afternoon and evening with large hail, strong winds, and a few tornadoes possible! Heavy rain may lead to a threat of flash floods in parts of southern Iowa.
Environmentcrossroadstoday.com

Sunrise Weather (7/9) Heavy Rain Again Today

Today: Rain likely, heavy at times. Flooding possible. High: 84. Winds: SE 10 mph. Rain chance 90%. Tonight: Cloudy skies with scattered storms. Low: 77. Winds: SE 10 mph. Rain chance 40%. Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. High: 89. Winds: SE 10 mph. Rain chance 40%. Extended forecast: Sunday...
New Orleans, LAWDSU

Heavy Rain and Storms to Track Around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Increasing clouds and light rain are now tracking closer to Metro New Orleans. Light to heavy rain is expected into the late morning and through this afternoon. Scattered showers may become isolated storms during your evening commute. Isolated storms taper by late evening and turn to a slight chance of storms tonight.
EnvironmentWDSU

A cloudy and humid Friday night

A broad area of low pressure over south Texas is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Texas and parts of the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. This system is not expected to develop and will remain over land. Post Tropical Cyclone Elsa is over the extreme northeastern...
Cranston, RIABC6.com

Heavy rain & wind from Elsa today

Tracking Elsa today as the storm continues it’s movement to the northeast. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for the entire area today. The Flash Flood Watch has been upgraded to a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for many inland locations, meaning flooding is happening or is imminent. 2-4″ of rain is expected through the morning into the early afternoon. The start of July has already left us with above average rainfall so flooding will be a major concern as we head through the day.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

As Drought Worsens, Heavy Rain is Possible Today in Iowa

R-A-I-N. That four-letter word hasn't been used much this summer, but we may get some well overdue precipitation today. The National Weather Service in Des Moines says:. Severe weather potential ramps up by later this afternoon and evening with large hail, strong winds, and a few tornadoes possible! Heavy rain may lead to a threat of flash floods in parts of southern Iowa.
Iowa StatePosted by
K92.3

As Drought Worsens, Heavy Rain is Possible Today in Iowa

R-A-I-N. That four-letter word hasn't been used much this summer, but we may get some well overdue precipitation today. The National Weather Service in Des Moines says:. Severe weather potential ramps up by later this afternoon and evening with large hail, strong winds, and a few tornadoes possible! Heavy rain may lead to a threat of flash floods in parts of southern Iowa.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

As Drought Worsens, Heavy Rain is Possible Today in Iowa

R-A-I-N. That four-letter word hasn't been used much this summer, but we may get some well overdue precipitation today. The National Weather Service in Des Moines says:. Severe weather potential ramps up by later this afternoon and evening with large hail, strong winds, and a few tornadoes possible! Heavy rain may lead to a threat of flash floods in parts of southern Iowa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy