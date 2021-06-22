The Boys Has The Best Response For Fans Who Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Asking When Season 3 Is Coming
As one of the most unapologetically DGAF TV shows to ever exist, The Boys shouldn't be expected to come off any nicer on social media than it does on Amazon Prime Video, right? Case in point: the satirical superhero drama's twisted humor was perfectly distilled in a tweet responding to the more incessantly annoying side of the fanbase that can't go five seconds without milking, er, without asking when Season 3 is going to hit streaming. Something tells me the show's social media team has heard that inquiry a few too many times so far.www.cinemablend.com