Mass. Competitive Partnership adds a college president to its board. For the first time, the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership is adding a college president to the partnership’s board of high-powered CEOs. The MACP on Monday announced it has appointed Rafael Reif, president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to the MACP board. Reif is expected to focus in particular on the Partnership’s “Growing the Innovation Economy” committee, whose goals include enhancing science, math, and computer education in public schools in Massachusetts. Reif has been president at MIT since 2012. — JON CHESTO.