LSU gymnast and social media queen Olivia Dunne may soon be one of those one-name stars like LeBron, Beyonce, Madonna and Cher. @Livvy on TikTok has 4 million followers. There are another 1.1 million on Instagram. No college athlete has more combined social media followers. She could sign for something between those two numbers with the international talent giant Creative Artists Agency at 2000 Avenue of the Stars in Los Angeles, which has represented Madonna and Cher and may be among the spots Dunne and her mother Katherine were visiting this week.